Karnataka proposes integrated BEd courses in govt colleges

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is trying to increase the number of BEd graduates through integrated courses in arts and science in 34 select government first grade colleges across the state. In a letter to the Minister of Human Resource Development recently, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa pitched for a four-year BA-BEd and BSc-BEd integrated course. The government has proposed to start the courses from the academic year 2020-21. The National Council for Teacher Education has already invited proposals in this regard recently.

The two largest educational regions that will benefit from this are Bengaluru and Dharwad. Seven colleges each under these regions have been chosen for the integrated programme. Six colleges each have been selected under Kalaburagi and Mysuru regions, five colleges under Shivamogga region and three under Mangaluru region.

The need for more BEd graduates came in the light of changes in mandatory qualifications for teachers at the school level. In 2015, the MHRD had made BEd qualification compulsory for teachers appointed to higher primary schools.“A standalone BEd class would be a disadvantage for BSc students as there is a lack of laboratory facilities. However, the integrated course may offer some professional advantage as BEd students can now use BSc labs of the college for the integrated course,” said an aspirant.

An integrated course for BCom-BEd is not on the agenda for now. Commissioner for Collegiate Education Pradeep P told TNIE that the demand for teachers at the school level could be filled up with these courses. He said in 2019, NCTE had opened applications online, but this was not yet done this year, so the Chief Minister wrote to the MHRD minister directly. The department is planning on one college in each district for these integrated courses, he said.