STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka proposes integrated BEd courses in govt colleges

Karnataka is trying to increase the number of BEd graduates through integrated courses in arts and science in 34 select government first grade colleges across the state.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is trying to increase the number of BEd graduates through integrated courses in arts and science in 34 select government first grade colleges across the state. In a letter to the Minister of Human Resource Development recently, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa pitched for a four-year BA-BEd and BSc-BEd integrated course. The government has proposed to start the courses from the academic year 2020-21. The National Council for Teacher Education has already invited proposals in this regard recently.

The two largest educational regions that will benefit from this are Bengaluru and Dharwad. Seven colleges each under these regions have been chosen for the integrated programme. Six colleges each have been selected under Kalaburagi and Mysuru regions, five colleges under Shivamogga region and three under Mangaluru region.

The need for more BEd graduates came in the light of changes in mandatory qualifications for teachers at the school level. In 2015, the MHRD had made BEd qualification compulsory for teachers appointed to higher primary schools.“A standalone BEd class would be a disadvantage for BSc students as there is a lack of laboratory facilities. However, the integrated course may offer some professional advantage as BEd students can now use BSc labs of the college for the integrated course,” said an aspirant.

An integrated course for BCom-BEd is not on the agenda for now. Commissioner for Collegiate Education Pradeep P told TNIE that the demand for teachers at the school level could be filled up with these courses. He said in 2019, NCTE had opened applications online, but this was not yet done this year, so the Chief Minister wrote to the MHRD minister directly. The department is planning on one college in each district for these integrated courses, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp