Mind over matter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Boredom, frustration, what next. As a sense of uncertainty looms large, anxiety has become a perpetual state for many. Which is why the Art of Living is organising a four-day online happiness course from April 23 to 26, which will attempt to teach participants to master their mind or handle their mind better.

“Right now, many people are going through trauma and there’s fear about how we are going to deal with all that’s happening. So it’s important that people stay calm at this time,” says Vishal Lahoti, a software engineer by day who helps others find peace.

The two-hour sessions on each day will touch upon some yoga poses known to alleviate stress, meditation and sudarshankriya. “What’s in our control is our breath. And many times, breathing easy can do wonders,” says Lahoti who has been practising this for 10 years and has seen a change in himself. The workshop is open to those in the age group of 18-60 years. , Lahoti goes on to add that the idea is that they don’t want people to take medicines to keep things in control.