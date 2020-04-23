STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 20 lakh per ward to fight COVID-19 in Palike budget 

This should not happen in Bengaluru.

(L to R) Deputy Mayor Ram Mohan Raju, Mayor Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar attend the BBMP council session in Bengaluru on Wednesday

(L to R) Deputy Mayor Ram Mohan Raju, Mayor Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar attend the BBMP council session in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike budget (BBMP), with an outlay of Rs 11,449 crore, was passed on Wednesday despite opposition from Congress and JDS regarding insufficient funds allocated to wards that had non-BJP corporators. Opposition leaders raised various issues including the budget ignoring any kind of allocation towards the fight against COVID-19. They said BBMP hospitals should be equipped with ventilators, testing kits, masks and PPEs for health workers. Later, a decision was taken to allocate Rs 20 lakh per ward for COVID-19 from the programme of work funds, to be approved by the Palike commissioner.

Opposition Congress leader Abdul Wajid said, “At least Rs 1,000 crore should be given towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and Rs 1 crore per ward. I wrote letters to the Mayor to begin thermal screening at BBMP office. It was not considered.” He said that the budget was a pro-BJP budget.

Former mayor Sampath Kumar, said, “BBMP should also play a role in the fight against COVID-19. We should have a meeting with doctors. Testing kits, masks, PPEs and gloves in BBMP hospitals should be included in the budget. It is not just the state government’s job. The BBMP is also answerable. In Mumbai, pourakarmikas and sanitation workers contracted coronavirus.

This should not happen in Bengaluru. We need to include insurance for them against COVID in the budget in case he/she dies after contracting it on duty.”Wajid said, “Coolies, autorickshaw/taxi drivers, carpenters, painters, washermen, maids—the budget should be for them. However, the budget is such that the money goes to where BJP corporators and MLAs are located.”

