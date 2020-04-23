By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am staying with a few friends who are stuck here in Bengaluru due to the lockdown, and we make the most of our time by cooking together and indulging in indoor games and reading Kannada literature. On certain occasions, we also ventured out to volunteer for those in need.

n Dhananjaya, Actor

One has to utilise this time to catch up with their family members and close ones, of course, by staying indoors. It’s also time to think about oneself, as during our busy schedules, we often forget about ourselves. Now is when we can make time for ourselves and be productive as well.

While maintaining good hygiene is important, maintaining social distancing is equally crucial. We should also think about the environment, since recent reports show that the earth is healing with a massive drop in pollution levels.

There were ample talks on the subject of global warming and we need to think about these factors now. We are not the only living beings on this planet, there are other creatures as well. This is not the first viral disease to hit us, so it’s time we wake up and go with nature rather than going against it. We will come out of this.