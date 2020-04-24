Bengaluru metro construction work begins after a month's break

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of nearly a month, construction work began at 45 sites in connection with the Phase-II project of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) following lockdown relaxations issued by the Karnataka government from 11 pm of Thursday.

Metro engages thousands of migrant workers, who have been housed in camps near work spots.



BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, "A total of 1350 employees have started work at 45 sites. Preparatory actions and precautions for social distancing and basic health check have been put in place by concerned contractors".

Chief Public Relations Officer, B L Yashvanth Chavan said, "Work has started at many places between Silk Board and Bommasandra, underground stations of Shivaji Nagar, Jayadeva Flyover, and Cantonment, casting yards and on from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura Township (Reach-4) on Thursday and Friday. Work will start at a few more places from tomorrow. "All social distancing norms issued by the government are being adhered to," Chavan said.

August 15 was announced as the launch date for the Reach-4 line, a deadline unlikely to be met now due to the stoppage of construction work on account of the national lockdown on account of the coronavirus.