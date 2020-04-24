Collect fees from well-to-do parents: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faced with the economic consequences of its order mandating schools to observe moratorium on the collection of fees, the government appears to be relaxing its structures. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar instructed the commissioner of department of public instruction to allow private schools to collect fees for 2020-21 from students whose parents who are “financially strong enough to pay.”

He said in a note that parents should be permitted to pay fees in “any number of installments”. However, the minister made it clear that parents should not be forced to pay. The minister instructed the commissioner to issue a circular on fees collection and direct schools to utilise the money to pay their staff.



The partial relaxation came after Kumar had discussions with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa following a representation from private school managements on difficulties they are currently facing in paying staff.