Coronavirus infects two Padarayanapura violence accused in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people, who were among 120-odd arrested in connection with Sunday’s Padarayanapura violence and shifted to the Ramanagara jail, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the authorities are now thinking of shifting them back to Bengaluru. Ramanagara district had no coronavirus cases so far.

The Bengaluru police had arrested 126 people and shifted them to the Ramanagara jail as the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara already houses over 4,000 undertrials and convicts.

Sources said that the samples of the two had been collected before they were arrested and the tests returned positive on Thursday evening.

"Now, the police personnel, the prison staff and the other accused need to be identified and quarantined," an official said.