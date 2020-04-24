STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sick? Don’t panic, call the ‘teledoc’

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Don’t self-medicate or rush to a fever clinic if you show flu symptoms, instead, call up teledoctors and take telemedicine guidance, say health and BBMP officials managing the state war room.
The war room is expanding to provide uninterrupted assistance to people, and roping in specialised doctors to provide teleconsultation. A dedicated number is being launched for citizens.

A senior government official, seeking anonymity, told TNIE, “People were calling 104 for guidance, but now a dedicated number is being launched. Specialists from across the state and country have been roped in to form a network dedicated for telemedicine. The facility is being created such that around one lakh calls can be answered simultaneously.” The professionals on call will not give only medical guidance, but also counsel and guide the caller to the nearest doctor and fever clinic, if required. Psychiatrists are also being roped in.

“This is the need of the hour as there is a lot of panic among people. While many with the slightest of symptoms are rushing to fever clinics and hospitals, many others are not approaching doctors even when their condition is serious. Many are self-medicating, so a dedicated service is being created,” the official said. “We don’t want people to step out of their homes, so we are optimising technology. Based on the situation, an ambulance and medical team will be sent to the home of the patient.”  The centre’s job does not end with prescribing medicines, it will also keep track of the patient’s condition. If a patient is guided to a fever clinic or medical centre, the centre will follow up. “We are doing this as cases are rising, especially among primary and secondary contacts,” the official said. 

CALL HEALTHLINE 7447118949 
BBMP on Thursday launched teleconsultation services in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies. Medical health officers and specialists working with various referral, maternity hospitals, urban primary health centres, will provide teleconsultation services to the public on health issues. People can 
dial 7447118949 for any health assistance.

