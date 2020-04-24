When a Karnataka govt PHC's pharmacist got stuck in containment zone

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: When the administration sealed down the ward number 10 at Poor House Colony here overnight, a woman pharmacist was also forced to be inside the containment zone here on Friday.

When she, riding the pillion, tried to come out on the pretext that she had to attend her duties at the Primary Health Centre(PHC) at Kotitopu area the concerned additional superintendent of police (ASP) at the spot was not convinced.

The ASP advised her to get the permission of the concerned DHO. When contacted the DHO Dr Chandrika maintained that the pharmacist may be advised either to stay home with long leave.

According to sources if her service is inevitable at the PHC the permission may be granted with certain conditions that she has to live separately in a house outside the containment zone. The area was sealed down following a Gujarati cleric staying inside the Nimra Masjid tested positive for COVID19 on Thursday night.