April showers wreak havoc, but bring respite to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief thanks to heavy rain and thundershower on Friday early morning. Although no casualties were reported, the one and a half hour downpour uprooted trees and led to a wall collapse in the city.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 23.2mm rainfall till 8:30am, while HAL airport experienced 25.6mm and Kempegowda International Airport received 9mm rainfall.

Friday’s downpour was the highest rainfall the city received in the last five years in 24 hours for the month of April. It is also the highest for the year 2020 so far, said the IMD officials.

The IMD has forecasted heavy rain for the next two days over south interior Karnataka, followed by scattered rainfall for the following three days across south and north interior Karnataka. According to BBMP officials, trees were uprooted in Margosa Road, Malleswaram 18th main, Yeshwanthpur police station, Yeshwanthpur 8th main, Binny layout, BTM 2nd stage, Basavanagudi 3rd main, Tilak Nagar, near Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Jayanagar, Nandi Durg Road, J C Nagar, Timmaiah Road, Dasarahalli, Basaveshwaranagar and near Upparpet police station.

A car was also damaged when a tree fell on it near Indiranagar 11th main. The compound wall of Laggere Cooli colony also collapsed. BBMP officials, including commissioner rushed to the spot to take note of the situation. The Laggere main road developed cracks, raising questions on the quality of the recently repaired road.