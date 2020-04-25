STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19 battle: Virtual stress-free therapy for Bengaluru policemen

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has arranged the virtual stress therapy in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health

Published: 25th April 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police (BCP) personnel participated in a virtual stress management programme to beat COVID-19 duty stress, an official said on Saturday.

"Being at the frontline of this battle against COVID-19, police personnel are under a lot of stress... a stress management training was organised via video conferencing for the personnel of BCP," a police official tweeted.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has arranged the virtual stress therapy in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

"Online stress management session...Rao in association with NIMHANS and RGUHS organized training module through video conference for police personnel to deal with stress and anxiety during these difficult times," tweeted Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

Patil said 155 police stations connected for the virtual stress management session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru police Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao stress free therapy coronavirus COVID 19 Virtual stress-free therapy
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp