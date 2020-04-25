STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 has been the once-in-a-lifetime, life-altering event for our generation.

Subodh Sankar co-founder, Atta Galatta

By Express News Service

India has not faced the same levels of infection and death like in Europe or America, and it looks like the lockdown of the country has prevented the disease from spreading as fast as it could have. 

While the immediate brunt of the lockdown has been borne by the poor, it is starting to affect the middle class as well. Small and medium businesses like ours are wondering where the cash to pay April salaries, the electricity bill (which, by the way, was the same as for March, though we haven’t opened for a single day), the rent and other fixed expenses is going to come from. 

The lockdown needs to be relaxed. It can prevent the spread of the virus, not eliminate it. To protect highly vulnerable population groups, a graded approach to reopening the economy has to be adopted immediately. 

Step 1: Starting May 3, goods of all kinds should be allowed to move without restrictions. Businesses should be allowed to open with limited staff who practise personal hygiene and distancing in their workplace.

Step 2: Testing should be done on a war footing to develop a path towards herd immunity that will keep only the vulnerable at home, keeping only major public spaces closed, and allowing the young and healthy to return to work with due precautions with respect to hygiene, masks, distancing, etc.

A business like Atta Galatta is premised upon typical non-essential, old-fashioned social interaction and it is clear that even with a graded approach, businesses such as ours will be among the last ones to be allowed to open. And even if it does, with the new normal of heightened sensitivity towards mingling with others, will people think of patronising such businesses? We are staring at a real risk of closing down. A tough future awaits us.

