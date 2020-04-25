Giraffe Yadunandan from Mysuru moves into his new home in Bannerghatta National Park

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the world keeps social distance during the lockdown, Gowri is lucky. Yadunandan came down all the way from Mysuru Zoo on Friday, to keep her company. Gowri, a four-year-old giraffe at Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park, got a pleasant surprise when Yadunandan, all of one year and five months, strolled into the neighbouring enclosure.

Yadunandan is a gift from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (or Mysuru Zoo) to BBBP. The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) approved of the gift to ensure that Gowri is not lonely. There were no traffic restrictions while bringing the giraffe to Bengaluru, and permission had been taken from police officials and district administrations of Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Channapatana, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban.

The journey began at 7am and reached BBBP at noon. Yadunandan travelled in a convoy, tailed by police and zoo officials. Bescom and Chescom engineers stood by the roadside and ensured that dangling power cables did not hurt the giraffe or its travelling crate, which is 17-ft high. While many forest and zoo officials questioned the decision to bring the animal down during the lockdown, BBBP executive director Vanashri Vipin Singh told TNIE that it was decided to transport him as the crate made for this purpose was becoming small for Yadunandan, who was growing fast. Besides, he had been trained for three months to be comfortable in the crate and when he finally entered and settled into the cage, it was decided to shift

him immediately.

The ZAK and Mysuru Zoo officials have decided that once the lockdown ends, another giraffe will also be sent for breeding. Yadunandan has been brought only to keep Gowri company, for he will take at least a year to mate. The BBBP is also willing to hand over its elephant to Mysuru Zoo in exchange for another giraffe. Mysuru Zoo has seven giraffes. Yadunandan is around 12 ft tall and weighs 800 kg, while Gowri is 14 ft tall and weighs 1,200 kgs. The two animals have been kept in separate enclosures.