Heroes among us 

If one plays close attention (what else is there to do), the observant among us can see that a very few ‘salfies’ are posted online nowadays.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Pandarinath B

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good morning, Bangalore!

The heavens opened up and in case we mere mortals missed the point, there were drumrolls as thunder and lightning ripped across the skies of Bangalore. The roads, trees and thirsty plants could be seen swaying madly as if welcoming the rain. Almost immediately, the social media posts were inundated with simpering messages welcoming hope, aspirations, dreams and the like. It’s crazy what a pandemic can do to people’s psyche! With all that thunder and lightning, I, for one, was terrified! But I must sheepishly admit that my normal joie de vivre is wearing thin nowadays. I find myself jumpy, prone to mood swings or disoriented. This varies with great mood interludes, humorous and quirky dialogues with family and friends, and cooking marathons, which take me surprise!

If one plays close attention (what else is there to do), the observant among us can see that a very few ‘salfies’ are posted online nowadays. Oh! It’s sacrilegious to be caught with grey hair, bushy eyebrows and hair on one’s chin! So now, social media posts are overloaded with pictures of home-made food, recipes and the like. Which is nice and I’m not complaining, but the whole social media structure is quite self-absorbed and self-oriented.

Along with the talented ladies who post pictures of their dishes (which they have slaved over), there are the usual pretenders who post pictures of butter chicken or prawn masala ordered from restaurants and passed off as their own! Ask me. Now that I have been slaving over the hot stove for the past eight weeks, anyone who can turn out a perfect Kerala or Lachcha paratha with a perfectly browned ghee prawn or chicken roast is lying through their teeth!

You can see how passionate one is becoming about telling the truth nowadays. What with the various government agencies lying to us all the time. China is lying about sending us sub-standard masks and COVID-19 detection tests, our leaders are lying about their birthday parties and children’s marriages and the quantum of lies is never-ending! So it has become imperative that we, the picture-popping ladies on social media, endeavour to tell the truth! There should be a virtual holy book on which we must swear that we will not alter, filter or photo-shop any pictures, and swear to be equally proud of our burnt dishes, or our wrinkles. Maybe this will be the new normal!

Days and nights melt into each other. Sometimes I’m totally unaware what day it is. Frankly, sometimes I just don’t want to read, hear or even contemplate about what will happen or how it will happen. I find myself dreading the relaxation of the lockdown as the expectations from different groups of people vary. Invisible bars of fear have confined us to our homes and I feel we are just pushing away the inevitable. My kids look at it differently and are raring to get out and clear the cobwebs, embrace and be a cause in the matter to pave a new pathway to a ‘new normal’. I feel like an old guard dog, chained and guarding a citadel, and even when free from his chains, he still sits… because that’s his ‘normal’.

My helper Laxmi and I have been conversing over the phone. She candidly admitted that she was afraid to get back to work because, as she clearly put it, in a mixture of KanHind, “You all go to China and other exotic places and come back with ‘foreign’ diseases like ‘Kirona’! You all like to eat ‘sushi-pushi’ and then infect us! Now look we are suffering with no work and no food.’’I feel castigated and rightfully so. It is so important to salute those unsung heroes we hear about every day. The mask-makers, the grain givers, the front-line workers and medical staff… Thank you, my friends. Till this nightmare is over… God bless and stay safe.

