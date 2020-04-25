STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Shining Spirit  

Jewellers hope to retain lustre of Akshay Tritiya with online initiatives but the festival isn’t carrying the usual  sheen for Bengalureans this year 

Published: 25th April 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By  Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Akshaya Tritiya may not be the usual glittery affair this year, with jewellery shops remaining closed and people looking forward only to the customary rituals at home. Jewellery shops that would be crowded at this time of year are wooing customers online. 

“We have introduced the concept of paper gold, under which customers can book gold weighing from 5gm to 1,000gm and later pick jewellery of the same weight within 12 months. Customers can also exchange it at current price within the 12-month period,” says Dr C Vinod Hayagriv, MD, C Krishniah Chetty and Sons. He adds that in order to encourage people to use the central government’s Aarogya Setu app CKC will give discount to people who have a ‘healthy status’ on the app. Adds Hayagriv, “This scheme will be available when the shops are opened, because people have to be physically present to show us the status on the app.”

Jewellery brand Tanishq is also going online. “We have launched a video calling feature and live assisted chat on our website, and are setting up a remote war room to resolve any customer query in real-time,” says CEO Ajoy Chawla. While jewellers take the online route, traditionalists like Namratha Nagaraj still prefer the touch-and-feel experience. “That’s why we didn’t buy gold this year. When it comes to gold, it’s better to buy it in person than have any questions later,” says the sales executive.

Agrees marketing professional Amrita Bhattarcharya, who says, “I have so many queries that I feel secure only when I am present in person.” The occasion, which is usually a huge family affair for Bhattarcharya, will see only her son and her celebrating. “For Bengalis, the new year is Pôhela Boishakh, which comes a few days before Akshaya Tritiya. We would be already in our new year so we look forward to starting something new,” she says.

However, jewellers like Kandalaa House, who usually see a spike in gold purchase, especially coins at this time of year, have preferred not to go online. “People like buying gold in person because they like to see it, they can negotiate the price since it’s an expensive asset and sometimes they prefer paying cash,” says K Shrikanth, one of the owners. He adds, “When there is a pandemic going on, and gold price is at its all-time high at `5,000 per gram, hardly anyone would want to celebrate.”

old is gold
For Sandalwood actor Aditi Prabhudeva, the occasion is a big celebration for her mother, who ensures there is a new gold purchase at home. “But due to the lockdown, she has not brought anything new. So we will have a small pooja at home where we will worship our old jewellery,” says Prabhudeva, who is looking forward to her mother’s homemade holige. She adds, “I am follower of a universal power but when I see my mother thrilled about the festival, I am happy to participate.”

