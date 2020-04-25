STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

JDS MLC, son booked for obstructing COVID-19 test for journalists in Bengaluru

The MLC expressed fears that the virus may spread in the locality where his house located as swab samples were being collected there.

Published: 25th April 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

FIR

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: JD(S) MLC K T Srikante Gowda, his son and three others were booked on Saturday for allegedly trying to obstruct a COVID-19 test organised for journalists at Mandya and man handling media persons Gowda, his son Krishik and the others strongly objected to conducting COVID-19 test at Ambedkar Bhavan near his residence at Mandya, during which journalists were allegedly manhandled, leading to chaos, police said.

On the directive of the state government, the district administration, along with the Department of Information and Public Relations, had jointly organised the tests for journalists in the district.

The MLC expressed fears that the virus may spread in the locality where his house located as swab samples were being collected there, police said.

He also questioned why the venue was chosen.

The JD(S) MLC and others allegedly abused the officials and personnel deployed there, which the journalists strongly objected to.

This led to a minor scuffle, during which Krishik allegedly manhandled some journalists, police said.

Following this Krishik was detained.

Police have registered an FIR against Gowda, his son and the the others under various sections of IPC and the Disaster Management Act-2005, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID test bangalore Bengaluru COVID 19 Coronavirus K T Srikante Gowda
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp