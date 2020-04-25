No essentials, medicines, milk: Padarayanapura residents suffer amid lockdown

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A piece of paper stuck on tin sheets used to seal Padarayanapura, near 11th Cross, Arafat Nagar, carry a message in Urdu, “Ration kits are being distributed everywhere but people of 11th Cross haven’t received anything. We appeal to you to arrange ration for us as we are running out of groceries.”

The area was sealed on April 10, after five COVID-19 cases were reported in Arafat Nagar and Bapuji Nagar. On April 19, violence erupted when the authorities tried to take contacts of the patients to quarantine centres.

“Vegetable and fruit vendors would come here, but in the past five days, I have not seen a single vendor. Essential supplies were erratic before the violence on Sunday night, but now, the authorities have become strict. Vendors here who buy their vegetables from wholesalers on Mysuru Road outside the sealed area, are not allowed to step out,” said Mohammad Zameer, a resident of Arafat Nagar, a predominantly low-income slum area.

Zameer, who works in a fabrication shop, narrated that when he was buying milk from a friend, a woman came running, saying she has a child who hadn’t had milk for some days. BBMP’s free milk distribution had not reached everyone here. Residents told TNIE that provision stores are open for a few hours in the day and at night. None of the people TNIE spoke to had received essentials at their doorsteps, as promised by BBMP.

Residents feel they are being punished for the fault of those who created a ruckus on Sunday night. Tabrez, a resident, said, “After Sunday night’s violence, we have no access to groceries. Kirana stores are running short of supplies. Sometimes, food and ration kits are distributed.” Kaizer Alam, who lives outside the sealed portion, said he has not been able to deliver meals and ration kits supplied by NGOs.

“They are not allowing us to feed people who are in need. Prior to the violence, they were more lenient,” Alam said.

Said Irfan, a resident, “Earlier, we used to get hot meals but now we are not allowed to step out of our homes. I used to collect them from NGOs outside, and bring them in.” Access to medical help has also become a problem.

“Three days ago, my friend’s daughter was feverish and no medical shops were open. I requested the police, collected medicine and delivered it to the child’s home. There are many patients who need food and tablets,” Zameer added.

BBMP Mayor Goutham Kumar said, “We are distributing essentials and trying to do our best but some houses may have been missed. Residents can call our helpline number 080-61914960. I will check with the commissioner and joint commissioner.” BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar denied there was an issue with supply of essentials.

“Vegetable and fruit vendors are allowed. I am actually getting complaints that too many people are moving around in that area.”