STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No essentials, medicines, milk: Padarayanapura residents suffer amid lockdown

Residents of sealed areas complain that BBMP is not supplying groceries, and are not allowed to step out

Published: 25th April 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

People wait in queue to collect ration in Bengaluru

People wait in queue to collect ration in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A piece of paper stuck on tin sheets used to seal Padarayanapura, near 11th Cross, Arafat Nagar, carry a message in Urdu, “Ration kits are being distributed everywhere but people of 11th Cross haven’t received anything. We appeal to you to arrange ration for us as we are running out of groceries.”

The area was sealed on April 10, after five COVID-19 cases were reported in Arafat Nagar and Bapuji Nagar. On April 19, violence erupted when the authorities tried to take contacts of the patients to quarantine centres. 

“Vegetable and fruit vendors would come here, but in the past five days, I have not seen a single vendor. Essential supplies were erratic before the violence on Sunday night, but now, the authorities have become strict. Vendors here who buy their vegetables from wholesalers on Mysuru Road outside the sealed area, are not allowed to step out,” said Mohammad Zameer, a resident of Arafat Nagar, a predominantly low-income slum area. 

Zameer, who works in a fabrication shop, narrated that when he was buying milk from a friend, a woman came running, saying she has a child who hadn’t had milk for some days. BBMP’s free milk distribution had not reached everyone here. Residents told TNIE that provision stores are open for a few hours in the day and at night. None of the people TNIE spoke to had received essentials at their doorsteps, as promised by BBMP.

Residents feel they are being punished for the fault of those who created a ruckus on Sunday night. Tabrez, a resident, said, “After Sunday night’s violence, we have no access to groceries. Kirana stores are running short of supplies. Sometimes, food and ration kits are distributed.” Kaizer Alam, who lives outside the sealed portion, said he has not been able to deliver meals and ration kits supplied by NGOs.

“They are not allowing us to feed people who are in need. Prior to the violence, they were more lenient,” Alam said.

Said Irfan, a resident, “Earlier, we used to get hot meals but now we are not allowed to step out of our homes. I used to collect them from NGOs outside, and bring them in.” Access to medical help has also become a problem.

“Three days ago, my friend’s daughter was feverish and no medical shops were open. I requested the police, collected medicine and delivered it to the child’s home. There are many patients who need food and tablets,” Zameer added.

BBMP Mayor Goutham Kumar said, “We are distributing essentials and trying to do our best but some houses may have been missed. Residents can call our helpline number 080-61914960. I will check with the commissioner and joint commissioner.” BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar denied there was an issue with supply of essentials.

“Vegetable and fruit vendors are allowed. I am actually getting complaints that too many people are moving around in that area.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Padarayanapura Bengaluru lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp