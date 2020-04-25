STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Public messaging for civic issues is a must’

Corporates based in Bengaluru should also contribute to sports and invest in athletes and coaches and academies.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am a Bengalurean and have lived here for over 30 years, having seen the city change from being a place with an almost an air conditioner-like weather and hardly any traffic to how we know it today. As I see it, the main issues we face today are the traffic congestions, poor garbage collection, and other quality of life issues like electricity supply, etc. Our road network is not capable of handling the large number of vehicles, and this is not going to change.

 Anup Sridhar
former badminton player

But we can still have our roads laid well and maintained well, which along with the expanding Metro network and better bus service, will ensure that we use what we have effectively. Any company which gets the contract to lay roads must be held accountable for their work. We should have effective public communication among all residents about maintaining road discipline. 

As far as the garbage collection and management is concerned, there were several MNCs that had offered solutions to waste management which was going to produce energy as a byproduct. Unfortunately, we have gone back to dumping garbage in nearby villages and this is not sustainable. We must revisit all of those ideas for waste management. Again, we need constant public messaging about how we should not litter. 

In a couple of years, I would like to see Bengaluru on its way to becoming one of the better cities in India and the world, continuing to be a hub for innovation, technology and a welcoming city for all people. Bengaluru has a rich tradition of producing some of the world’s best sportspersons and if we have to continue this tradition, our government has to step up. We need many more sports stadiums like Kanteerava stadium and should ideally have 7-8 more sports facilities set up around different parts of the city. 

Corporates based in Bengaluru should also contribute to sports and invest in athletes and coaches and academies. The first step would be to get everyone to participate in sports at all levels. Everyone will reap the benefits of being fit and disciplined. I feel that involving sportspersons in the government’s sports department will go a long way in achieving these goals.  Solution: We must take individual responsibility to better ourselves, be disciplined and push ourselves to achieve the best. There are no limits but those that we set ourselves. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp