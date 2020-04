Beware of fake seeds, BSY warns farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As farmers prepare to begin agricultural activities during the pre-monsoon period, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa warned them about fake seeds.The chief minister on Saturday appealed to farmers to buy certified seeds and not those sold in retail or uncertified seeds. He also warned farmers about fake pesticides sold in the market.

On Friday, as per Agriculture Minister B C Patil’s instructions, department officials raided warehouses in at Haveri and Dharwad region and seized maize seeds and cracked a fake seeds racket. At Byadagi in Haveri, officials seized 7,026 quintals of fake seeds, at Dharwad 270 quintals, at Hadagali in Ballari, 70 quintals worth around Rs 10 crore. In Karnataka farmers in 11 districts depend on certified seeds.