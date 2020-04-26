BJP hands out 1 crore food kits

BENGALURU: BJP workers across the state have distributed close to one crore food packets, over 26 lakh ration kits and more than 34 lakh masks in the last one month, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said in a media release on Saturday. Since March 24, BJP workers at 58,000 booths have distributed over four lakh food packets prepared at workers’ houses. They have also distributed 26,07,561 ration kits, which contain 5kg rice, 1l oil, wheat flour and dal each. They also distributed over one lakh masks each day, Kateel said.
