Cops quarantined after Padarayanapura arrests

BENGALURU: Police personnel who came in contact with the accused in the Padarayanapura case were placed in quarantine on Saturday after five of the arrested tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Violence broke out in Padarayanapura ward on April 19, which is one of two wards sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike since April 10. Four cases were filed in the case at Jag Jeevan Ram Nagar (JJ Nagar) police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh said in his letter to the palike that 23 police officials, including a senior officer, had been identified as primary contacts of the five accused in the case who tested positive for Covid-19. The quarantined officials were involved in the arrests of the accused who tested positive and their transfer to Ramanagara jail. In all, 126 people had been arrested.

An officer who was part of the investigation team from JJ Nagar station said over 50 police personnel were involved in the investigation of the case and that some of them will be tested on Sunday due to a shortage of testing kits.