Maternity hospital in Moodalapalya shut 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A maternity hospital run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Moodalapalya ward was closed down on Saturday and all the patients were shifted to the nearest hospital after it was found that one of the patients the staffers attended to tested positive for Covid-19. All the staffers have been put on quarantine. BBMP officials said that this decision was taken as the source of infection of the patient has not been established yet.

The hospital will be sealed and closed down at least for a few days. The staffers who were wearing PPEs will resume duty soon after the hospital opens. Officials said that the patient had visited the hospital a few days ago as she was suffering from dysfunctional uterine bleeding. The staffers gave her medication and she came back the next day with more health complications. Hence, she was referred to Rajiv Gandhi hospital, where she tested positive.

