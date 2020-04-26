STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials providing help, relief to domestic violence victims: State to HC

Shelter homes called ‘Swadhar Gruh’, which provide temporary shelter, provide institutional support for rehabilitation, the state informed the court.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has attended to 315 calls from people seeking help from domestic violence through the state’s ‘Santhwana Centres’ during the lockdown, the Karnataka government has told the High Court. In addition, the Women’s Help Line-181, which is run by the government of India, received 1,194 calls from March 23 to April 21, including 162 calls related to domestic violence, the state government said in a written statement filed before court in response to details of domestic violence sought by a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna.

Counsellors and social workers attached to 193 Santhwana Centres at the taluk and district level provide round-the-clock service to victims seeking counselling, legal aid and medical aid.Rescue services in Bengaluru are provided through the jurisdictional police station through police help line-100, and in other cities, calls are transferred to the respective deputy directors and Santhwana Centres.

Shelter homes called ‘Swadhar Gruh’, which provide temporary shelter, provide institutional support for rehabilitation, the state informed the court.As many as 18 Protection Officers, who are appointed by the state under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, are addressing domestic violence.

As many as 186 Child Development Officers are in charge as a Protection Officers, and at Districts, Deputy Directors have been conferred additional charge of Protection Officers. All these officers are working tirelessly in order to address issues of domestic violence during lockdown, state informed the high court.

