STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Post script: Unlocking new prospects 

After her successful Youth Feed India movement, a campaign to provide free meals to daily wage workers, city-based entrepreneur Deepti Kat is extending the campaign.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After her successful Youth Feed India movement, a campaign to provide free meals to daily wage workers, city-based entrepreneur Deepti Kat is extending the campaign. Kat and her team are now focusing on helping underprivileged children and women by making them economically independent after the lockdown. “Now, we are working towards creating a plan that will help them once the lockdown is lifted,” says the former restaurant owner, who is an alumnus of the London School of Economics.

Sania Mirza is a patron with the initiative 

She adds, “The real challenge is when the lockdown ends because they have lost their jobs and have to start from scratch. So we are working with various verified non-government organisations to create more job opportunities for them.” Kat also looks forward to working with women across the country, who are victims of domestic violence. by providing them counselling but asserts that the initiative requires more funds than what they have now, which currently comes as a major  obstacle. “It might take time but we don’t want to give up on that,” says the 31-year-old. 

Kat, who is also working with designer Prasad Bidapa on the revival of old handlooms, came up with Youth Feed India just before the first lockdown, along with her two friends -- Shaaz Mehmood from Hyderabad and Tanya Reddy from Chennai. “Initially, when I came across many Uber drivers losing their jobs, I decided to offer help by posting an appeal on Instagram. But sadly, I got no responses. During that time, Tanya and Shaaz  also had similar posts and faced a similar issue of people not reaching out. So all of us came on board to come up with a nationwide food distribution project,” says Kat, adding that until now, they have distributed more than 35 lakh meals across cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai.  

A bunch of youth coming together for a cause has also resonated with many, with tennis player Sania Mirza coming on board as a patron, and  Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan contributing to the initiative. “In India, we are focused on the dual challenge of not only tackling the spread but also ensuring no one goes hungry on account of no work. It is the duty of every citizen to take responsible actions to support government initiatives,” says Mirza.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp