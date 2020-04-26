STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharing lessons, virtually

By Veena Mani
BENGALURU:  Corona crisis. Pandemic. Lockdown. Businesses may be shut, employees may be asked to work from home, but for performing artistes, this is the time to shine as social media comes as a ray of hope to all those who wish to explore their creativity. Tapping into this is Chennai-based entrepreneur Shreya Nagarajan Singh. She has organised a 15-day Instagram session called ‘What Happens Next?’ from April 20, where artistes, curators and technicians from across the world discuss what life is likely to be like post-COVID-19. The sessions are moderated by Shreya and her team.

Priya Srinivasan

“We would like to address what is happening to the arts field, how are curators going to function post COVID-19, and what will artistes do,” said Shreya Every day, a speaker shares thoughts for 15 minutes. On the first day, Melissa Jiminez, general manager of Trinidad and Tobago-based MusicTT, spoke about the challenges faced by artistes in the country due to the coronavirus. “The main problem here is that artistes are not part of the formal sector.

They do not pay taxes and that is why they do not get access to benefits provided by the government. The way ahead for the community is for them to become part of the formal sector and pay the state so that they can have access to pensions and compensation in such situations,” she said. Melissa added that application for some of their scholarship programmes is being worked since social-distancing might become a norm. On the sidelines of the session, Melissa told CE that she would like to see artistes explore other ways of creating revenue. 

The sessions also feature dancers and authors, among others, from cities like Chicago, Melbourne and Netherlands. Another speaker, Australia-based artiste and curator of the Sangam Festival, Priya Srinivasan, said, “My work has always focused on feminist ideas using arts. The Sangam Festival, in which artistes from across the globe participate, was scheduled to be held. We are now considering doing it online, if doing it in public spaces is not feasible.” These sessions are live on the Instagram handle @shreyanagarajansingh. 

