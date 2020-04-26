SSLC timetable soon: Minister

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The government is doing its best to make sure it can conduct the SSLC examination after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted, primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Saturday. Speaking to the media, he said he will speak to experts on the need of conducting the exams and announce a timetable shortly. He said, “Doordarshan will telecast revision classes from April 29,” he said.

Meanwhile, development education expert VP Niranjanaradhya requested the minister to revoke his decision to issue a show cause notice to additional commissioner of public instruction in Dharwad. “The suggestion of the commissioner was based on a discussion with officials. Therefore, issuing a show cause notice to the commissioner will snatch away fundamental rights like the freedom of expression,” he said.