Staying fit and fine   

The virtual edition which started last week and will continue on Instagram Live till  May 3, aims to target not just workouts for physical fitness, but also general well-being.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:39 AM

The event brings together fitness instructors from across the country, and is being held online during the lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, renewed emphasis is being laid on immunity boosting, exercise is taking centre stage and fitness sessions are going online. It was with this idea that Fit Bengaluru, which brings together fitness instructors from across the country, has been advanced. The event, which was scheduled to be held in July, will now be held online during this lockdown. 

The virtual edition which started last week and will continue on Instagram Live till  May 3, aims to target not just workouts for physical fitness, but also general well-being. “We want to promote the message of #stayhomestayfit. Sessions like sound bath meditation, lyrical yoga, and how to make a lockdown salad, are curated to help inner and outer well-being. Usual ones like kickboxing and strength and conditioning will also be held,” says programme director Carun Carumbiah. 

Health coach Sarah Edwards has created a seven-step formula to make balanced salads, and clarifies that there’s no limp iceberg lettuce in sight. “These are colourful and satisfying salads. I have focused on ingredients that are pantry staples and easy to find during the lockdown,” she adds. In this online session, Edwards feels she can give people closer views of what she is doing than during a live session; and hopes it will feel more like an intimate one-on-one cooking lesson.

Pointing out that the current situation demanded the advanced session, Uzma Irfan, director, Prestige Group, and organiser, Fit Bengaluru, said, “The event was scheduled for July 2020. However, given the current scenario, we felt people needed some motivation now to work out regularly, while being confined to their homes.” She added, “People with anxiety issues are now depending on medication to function. Many are expected to develop agoraphobia (fear of stepping out). Hence, there is an urgent need to help people stay distracted, motivated and as stress-free as possible.” 

On track

1. Drew Neal, world kickboxing champion and personal trainer to celebrities like Farhan Akhtar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will conduct a cardio and strength-based class using kickboxing movements.
2. Deepti Martolia will show Lyrical Yoga that blends the ‘flow’ of Vinyasa yoga and the ‘fluidity’ of dance
3.Swetha  Subbiah and Kunal Rajput of the Fitness Bloc Party will include a medium to high intensity session of mix of traditional calisthenics and body weight training with interval training and strength training.

