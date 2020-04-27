‘Blocked’ Anant Kumar Hegde pitches for desi Twitter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Union Minister of State for skill development and entrepreneurship, and Uttara Kannada MP Anant Kumar Hegde, in a confidential letter, complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Twitter, alleging that the microblogging site was indulging in “digital colonisation” and “interference in free speech”. He told the PM that India needs to develop an Indian version of Twitter to ensure ‘sovereignty’.

Hegde issued a statement to the media on April 20, regarding an ‘anti-Indian tweet’ posted by a person identified as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who demanded an independent Khalistan. He pointed out that he was aware of the hidden agenda of the Tablighi Jamaat, and had revealed the Jamaat’s modus operandi on Twitter. Following this, his account had been blocked by Twitter, and aparently he can get his access back only if he deletes the tweet.

In response, Hegde responded, “I will never delete the tweets because it was to expose the wrong being done under the umbrella of religion. I am not against any religion but being an Indian, I will never allow any person or organization to spread hatred or to provoke people to indulge in anti-social or anti-national activity.” He also questioned Twitter’s advertisement revenue.