STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Looming livelihood crisis: Forum demands Rs 25,000 for street vendors

While the ongoing lockdown has rightly put the focus on the plight of migrant labourers, the crisis faced by street vendors has largely gone unnoticed.

Published: 27th April 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

People buy fish from a push cart vendor in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

People buy fish from a push cart vendor in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While the ongoing lockdown has rightly put the focus on the plight of migrant labourers, the crisis faced by street vendors has largely gone unnoticed. Without any social security and unable to effectively carry out their day-to-day business, they have been left high and dry.

So, to ensure a sustainable eco-system, street vendors have urged the government to let them coordinate with farmers, who too are in dire straits as they are unable to sell their produce, to mitigate the crisis for both sectors.

With the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in a letter dated April 3, acknowledging the threat to the livelihood of urban street vendors, their union -- Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta – said, 90 per cent of the lakhs of street vendors in Bengaluru city alone have not been able to carry out their business.

In a report, S Babu, Okkuta president, pointed out that sustenance of an entire family of a vendor was dependant on him/her. “If we do not sell our wares, we cannot sustain our families,” he said.

SOLUTIONS

  • Involve street vendors in community kitchens
  • Allow vending with physical distancing
  • Allow street vendors to register for door-to-door delivery of essentials
  • Provide a dry ration kit to all street vendors to last till May-end
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp