Tipplers target bars, steal liquor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unidentified miscreants broke into two bars in separate incidents on Friday night, and escaped with stolen liquor bottles. Subsequently, cases have been registered at KG Nagar and City Market police stations. In the first incident, a gang of four men broke open the main door of Kalinga Bar located on SJP Road near Kalasipalya, making their way to the first floor.

They sat at a table and consumed liquor for a while, before stealing boxes containing liquor bottles. Bar owner Chandrashekar S approached the police station and efforts are on to nab them. In the second incident, miscreants barged into Trimurthy Bar at KG Nagar around midnight and broke open the roof next to the water tank, before escaping with liquor bottles.

Meanwhile, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) employee has been accused of stealing liquor that was sent to the FSL for analysis. “The liquor seized by the police in four separate cases - three in 2019 and one this year- and a few sachets were found stolen.” an FSL official said. Case has been registered against the employee.