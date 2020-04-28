STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coming out of deep slumber, still in a daze

The unlocking process has begun. Shutters of shops are getting lifted, traffic signals are back to changing colours, and the neighbourhood seems to be coming alive again.

Published: 28th April 2020 06:52 AM

Illustration Tapas Ranjan

By Pallavi Srivastava
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The unlocking process has begun. Shutters of shops are getting lifted, traffic signals are back to changing colours, and the neighbourhood seems to be coming alive again. Slowly. The mind, however, remains tightly wrapped with thoughts. Deep in its alcoves, the fear refuses to die that it may take a long, long time before we are able to experience the outdoors, or for that matter, another person’s presence near us, with the casual comfort that, until a couple of months back, didn’t require a second thought. 

A flustering unease keeps raising its hood, about whether things will return to ‘normalcy’ again. Whether the city will spring up like it was, before it went eerily quiet, put in a coma, to ease the pain. Whether playgrounds will ring with children’s banter about no-balls and leg-befores. Whether parks will once again be the evening haunt for young couples sitting close together on benches, knees just about grazing each other, pretending not to notice the silver-haired women walking in groups of twos and threes, their gait slow in soft cotton shoes, their determination steadfast.

Whether the markets will buzz again, with roads lined with carts selling flowers, chaat and sugarcane juice; with parents tightly holding their toddlers’ hands as people ride on the wrong side of the street; with pedestrians jumping aside, staring at the car that has just bounced out of a puddle, sending founts of muddy water all around... Whether life will be the same. Ever again. With all its chaos, cacophony and community cheer that we have grown up in, which make our towns and villages the ‘overwhelming sensory experience’ that foreign tourist guidebooks talk about. 

As WhatsApp groups continue to discuss the ‘right time’ to allow the entry of maids and drivers into the apartment complex, a friend said migrant workers who have left cities for their villages are not going to come back anyway, feeling safer amid their tight-knit groups. Another thinks that the sale of dishwashers, and perhaps house-cleaning robots, may see a rise once people start going back to offices. But then, work-from-home is expected to become a new norm too. As is online classes.

And spending weekends at home. Coupled with the dread of layoffs and salary cuts, all this may even push white-collared professionals to think of moving back to their smaller hometowns, as metro cities start losing their charm of plush malls, workplaces and schools, and the high cost of living begins to gnaw at the idea of enjoying a cosmopolitan lifestyle, so what if it means an end to taking selfies in swank sky-scraping balconies. 

The soaked-in-sunlight images of banana bread and dalgona coffee may not show it, but the signs of jitters are everywhere, as anxiety seeps through the video calls with friends and family members, with words of advice coating the unsaid underlying harsher concerns. Suggestions to keep the head covered, or cut the hair short, or even avoid wearing the sari (what if the virus lurks within its folds?) may seem over the top, but who had imagined living in a world where toothpicks will be used to push elevator buttons? The lockdown will eventually be lifted, the curve will get flattened. But the countdown to reclaiming life as it was doesn’t seem anywhere close. For once, I am desperate to be proved wrong.

