STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid-19 patient jumps from Victoria Hospital, dies on spot

The body was taken for postmortem and  later handed over to kin of the deceased to conduct the last rites, as per protocol.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old COVID-19 patient committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of Victoria Hospital on Monday. He was being treated in the Trauma Care Centre. A senior officer of VV Puram police station said that the resident of Tilak Nagar had been admitted on April 24 after he complained of breathing problems and high fever. He tested positive for coronavirus and was shifted to a special ward.

Balaji Pai, a special officer from Trauma Care Centre, told the police that at around 8am, when doctors were attending to patients in the ICU, the man used the fire and emergency exit to take the extreme step. He asked for breakfast before jumping to his death.

The body was taken for postmortem and later handed over to kin of the deceased to conduct the last rites, as per protocol. The family told the police that the man had been in Dubai for several years and had come to the city a few months ago. He was working as an auto driver.

He suffered from renal failure
The deceased - P466 - suffered from chronic renal failure and was on dialysis. He had one dialysis session on Saturday and then again on Monday, and was responding well. The fire exit was open as repair work was going on - all other fire exits were locked. 

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress, help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp