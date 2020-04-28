By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown should be lifted on May 3, and businesses should be allowed to re-open in parallel in a systematic manner. We need to learn to coexist in these trying times. The government should implement it in phases and logically, according to each area and the state of it.

Anirudh Kheny

Partner 1Q1 Kitchen & Bar

The areas that are hotspots should be monitored the most, while other zones can gradually open businesses, with workforce systematically planned according to when they are required or work on a shift basis to avoid overlapping.

People must come to terms with the fact that it will be an entirely different world once the lockdown is over. People will have to be more structured in life, planning their moves in advance because things that we took for granted earlier will not be easily available in the future.

The F&B industry is among the most adversely affected, being the first ones to shut, and will definitely be one of the last to open. It will be extremely challenging, as people will be hesitant to step out in public places or social gatherings. All our fixed costs are high, whether it’s rent, salaries or equipment.

With a dip in revenue, it becomes a task to function at the same capacity as before. The reduction in revenue and footfall will have major repercussions. Even if online orders increase significantly, it still might not be viable for businesses to stay functional because of such high operating costs.