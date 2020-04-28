STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I have grown up with Binaca Geetmala’

Reminding listeners of ‘old-school radio’, actor-director Pawan Kumar’s podcast  is all about his reflections on life, his experiences in theatre and films, and more 

Published: 28th April 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For actor Pawan Kumar, going against the tide has sort of become a norm. While the world is moving ahead with visual content, the actor-director has come up with his podcast series, titled Lockdown Tapes: Confessions by Pawan, on his YouTube channel. While the content is in Kannada, Kumar is also considering bringing in some of it in English to gauge people’s reactions. 

While the first leg of the daily podcast has just got over, after 10 sessions, the actor is going to start the second season in a few days. “I am treating it like the first season of a series. Moreover, I don’t want it to be a force-fed thing. I am going to be out with the second season in the next few days,” says Pawan Kumar, who started the podcast to keep himself creatively engaged during the lockdown. “It is a way to keep myself going creatively during this phase.

I started it to keep up with the drive of doing something out of the box,” he adds. The content brought by Pawan Kumar mostly revolves around his life so far, his theatre days and his tips on how to keep oneself positive during this pandemic. “In my ninth episode, I had asked people if they would be interested in my love story or movies, and very strangely, a majority of them voted for the latter. Moreover, my father is among the listeners, so I don’t want to give out all the details,” chuckles Kumar. He also adds that the content of his podcast depends on his mood too while he is recording it.

Kumar starts recording his audio clips every night at 9 o’clock, with a timer set at 10 minutes. He is quite strict about sticking to the planned length of the audio clips because, according to him, anything more than that could be a drag for the listeners. It has also worked in his favour to create curiosity among the listeners. 

The podcast has rave reviews, and the comments section hardly has any negative comments. The common feedback he often gets is that his session reminds many of ‘old-school radio’. “I’ve been brought up with Binaca Geet Mala playing at home because my mother was a huge fan of the show. But in my podcast, I don’t try to imitate a style, I just talk like that,” says Kumar, who posted the first episode on April 17. Through his series, he also wants people to take a break from constantly staring at a device. That’s also the reason for his decision to just add a picture for the post, so that the listeners are not visually distracted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp