In store, hope and determination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Divya Shantaram Shetty has been running New Mangalore Stores in Indiranagar for about 30 years, offering Mangalorean specials such as Kori Rotti, Sandige and Chakli, and organically grown vegetables like gulla (a variety of brinjal), buffalo spinach and red amaranth that are procured from the coastal region.

But even during the ongoing lockdown, Shetty’s venture has been up and running, with everything sourced from Mangaluru. “All of my stock arrives from there. The vegetables are grown organically while the snacks are homemade. My husband, Shantaram V Shetty, started this venture. These items are not widely available in Bengaluru,” she says, stressing that they closely monitor the quality from the suppliers’ end.

Currently, while customers are cooperative and follow safety guidelines, operating times are a huge challenge, she adds. “BBMP personnel have directed us to operate from 6 am to 12 noon. Very few stores in the vicinity are allowed to remain open for longer hours,” says Shetty, adding that the current timings result in a lot of customers going back disappointed. “We also manage through online orders and delivery, but some clarity from the authorities would be really helpful,” says Shetty.

Procuring stock isn’t a smooth ride either, since all of it arrives from Mangaluru, she points out. “Sometimes, the supply isn’t satisfactory or the supplier is difficult to deal with,” she explains. But worries aside, Shetty expresses her happiness in being able to cater to the customers’ needs. Ask her whether her family cites any worries and she says, “Initially, my husband didn’t want me to open the store, but then we also have expenses to cover. There’s rent to pay and other commitments, which do not take a back seat even during a pandemic. I can only hope the situation gets better soon.”