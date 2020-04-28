Padarayanapura violence prime suspect arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police on Monday arrested Irfan, the prime accused in the Padarayanapura violence case. Until now, the police have arrested 126 suspects in connection with the incident that occurred in Padarayanapura on the evening of April 19, where some people had resorted to vandalism and also allegedly attacked BBMP health officials and police personnel.

However, Irfan – who is suspected to have triggered the incident and had emerged as the prime accused in the case – was at large since a week, with the JJ Nagar police and CCB sleuths looking for him. Based on credible information that Irfan had taken shelter in the house of a relative at Kadugondanahalli, the police raided the house on Monday afternoon and nabbed him.

“The accused Irfan had dodged the police by hiding in a house from one week. He had also switched off his phone, fearing that the police would track him down. However, our teams gathered information about his whereabouts and successfully nabbed him. The relative who had given him shelter has also been detained,” a police officer said.