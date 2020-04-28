‘Setu’ bandhan: Meds delivered to B’luru from Noida

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: Indu Talreja (63), suffering from chronic health problems, was frugally consuming her last batch of medicines supplied by her homeopathic doctor in Noida. Thanks to the ‘Setu’ app launched by 30 probationary officers of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), she was able to get them home-delivered on Sunday.IRTS is responsible for safe movement of freight and passengers.

Indu and her husband Ashok Kumar Talreja live in Varthur, while their daughter Sowmya Talreja lives with her family in Domlur. Thanking IRTS officers, Soumya told The New Indian Express, “My parents were very happy when the medicines arrived from Dr RC Upadhyaya. It is a big relief as my mother requires them to carry out her daily activities normally. We never expected such a quick response.”

Narrating her desperate hunt to procure the medicines, she said, “I contacted private couriers as well as India Post to help us out right from April 9. Though my mother always has the medicines couriered to her, no one was willing to do so now, as they wanted a minimum booking of 50kg.

I had tweeted the issue, tagging India Post. Railway officers who created the Setu app, which has a helpline, spotted it and contacted me,” she said.The Setu team ensured that someone picked it up from the doctor’s place and despatched it here. Their officers in Bengaluru collected it and handed it over to the Talrejas.

A senior railway officer said that it required coordination at various levels, including with the Karnataka state police, to make it possible. It was Setu team’s Pankaj Tiwari who reached out to everyone. Assistant Superintendent of Police of Noida Shraddha Pandey ensured that the medicines were delivered from Noida up to Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in New Delhi. As there is no direct train to Bengaluru, the medicines were sent to Chennai by IRTS officer in Delhi, Harsh Shrivastava, while station director in Chennai, Shivaji Anguru, ensured that they reached Yesvantpur. Deputy Commercial Manager in Bengaluru Raushan Kumar got the medicines ferried to the couple’s doorstep.