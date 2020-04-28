STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Step by step: Towards new horizons

While many assume art to be elitist, Das begged to differ, pointing out that it has probably been labelled so by the elite themselves.

Nandita Das

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With social distancing being the buzzword, will housefuls at theatres and auditoria still be a reality? While this is something that only time will tell, veteran theatre practitioner Arundhati Nag points out that this is a sledgehammer moment in the history of art, culture and mankind. In a podcast, BIC Talks, by Bangalore International Centre, Nag and actor-director Nandita Das, and honorary trustee of BIC, V Ravichandar, discussed The Future of Performing Arts. 

“The rupture is so huge that it is difficult to measure the impact. In addition, the performing arts in India is an unorganised sector and includes several kinds of artistes, including those who perform on streets,” Nag said, adding that while youngsters who are just about getting a hang of theatre don’t know what to do in this present pandemic, those whose livelihoods depend on the art form will be completely at sea.  

While many assume art to be elitist, Das begged to differ, pointing out that it has probably been labelled so by the elite themselves. “Art has existed since the time of the cavemen, with it being the primal way to express oneself,” said Das, who grew up in a family of artistes.

“My father (painter Jain Das) is too much of a purist. He believed that one has to see the painting for real and not online to understand the nuances. At this juncture, I begin to wonder that happens to those who have a real relationship with their works, with no connect to the digital world.

What about folk artistes who are not gadget friendly to monetise the situation?,” she questioned, adding that we have not valued folk and traditional art. Das went on to talk about the urgent need to document and innovate, and added that there was a time when cine plays which were being shot received mixed responses, with many wondering why they had to be shot. “Now thinking about it, we should have shot all those plays,” she said. 

With no union to protect artistes, Nag felt that creative communities don’t meet each other, and the responsibility now lies in bringing the community together. “India needs more theatres, especially in smaller towns. For instance, many IAS officers come from Kota, but not a single cultural programme. We need to bat for something like this,” says Nag.  

