Stranded students bussed off to Gujarat

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as a large number of students and migrant workers from Karnataka are stranded in various parts of the country and abroad, the state government provided buses to ferry Gujarat students back to Ahmedabad from Karnataka on Sunday amid lockdown.

The Karnataka government and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) arranged three Rajahamsa buses to pick up 54 students from their hostels and rooms in Chitradurga, Davanagere, Haveri, Dharwad and Bagalkot districts, it is learnt. North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC)’s Belagavi divisional manager said the RGUHS hired the buses to ferry the students.

In a letter to the additional chief secretary to the home department, RGUHS registrar had sought three police personnel to escort the buses ferrying the students. Three coordinators were also named to ensure a safe passage of the students to their home state. The buses left Belagavi for Ahmedabad on late Sunday night.

The ferrying of the students back to Gujarat comes amid reports that a large number of students from Karnataka stranded in Russia are desperate to come back home. A few students studying medicine in Russia told TNIE over the phone that they were stuck in their hostels and were not getting essentials including ration on time.

The students said they tried to contact the authorities in New Delhi and Bengaluru in their attempts to come back to India, but in vain. There is no report of the state government doing anything to evacuate them from the Eurasian country. Meanwhile, migrant workers from Karnataka have remained stranded in Goa and their attempts to come back home have not yielded fruits. About 500 workers who walked upto the Karnataka a few weeks ago were taken away by Goa authorities.