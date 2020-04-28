Two arrested for killing rowdy sheeter

BENGALURU: The Soladevanhalli police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a rowdy sheeter. While two people have already been arrested, search is on for a third accused who is absconding. Police said that Prakash (34) was kidnapped on April 21 from Suradevanapura. His body was found in Mathkur village. The assailants had stabbed and killed him. Upon investigation, the accused revealed that Prakash used to cheat while gambling and would often demand alcohol from everyone. He was also known to use filthy language while speaking. Frustrated, they hatched a plot and murdered him.
