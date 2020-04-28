Under Corona cloud, rain brings some cheer

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good news for farmers amidst the coronavirus outbreak. As the pre-monsoon showers began, sowing has already started in parts of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan districts, while in other places farmers have started preparing the land for sowing.As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) data, during the pre-monsoon showers from March 1 to April 27, the average rainfall should be 37 mm, of which the State has received 40 mm rain so far . “Last year, the State saw 45 per cent deficit rain during pre-monsoon,’’ KSNDMC Director Srinivasa Reddy told The New Indian Express.

According to Reddy, farmers in some places in the State can go for two crops --one in May and second in August -- if everything goes well. Last year there was deficient rain during pre-monsoon and not many farmers could go for two crops.

For the last couple of days, there have been good showers in parts of South Interior Karnataka as well as in Malnad region. “Any rain is good for farmers. However, as this rain comes with wind and thunderstorm, it may not be in favour of crops that are ready to harvest,” Reddy said.State gets an average of 200 mm rain during pre-monsoon time. This time, forecast for pre-monsoon showers is good till May second week.

Prof M B Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former registrar of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), said farmers can definitely go for double crop as good pre-monsoon showers are seen. They can take advantage of this, he said.

Prof Gowda, however, said farmers who have already harvested their crops or those going to harvest now are yet to get a better market and money. “If there is no money, how can they invest? The State government should intervene and come to their rescue. They need financial support -- buy their crops grown or give them money so that they can start preparing for crops now,’’ he said.