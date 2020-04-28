STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Under Corona cloud, rain brings some cheer

Farmers in some places can go for two crops in May and August

Published: 28th April 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good news for farmers amidst the coronavirus outbreak. As the pre-monsoon showers began, sowing has already started in parts of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan districts, while in other places farmers have started preparing the land for sowing.As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) data, during the pre-monsoon showers from March 1 to April 27, the average rainfall should be 37 mm, of which the State has received 40 mm rain so far . “Last year, the State saw 45 per cent deficit rain during pre-monsoon,’’ KSNDMC Director Srinivasa Reddy told The New Indian Express.

According to Reddy, farmers in some places in the State can go for two crops --one in May and second in August  -- if everything goes well. Last year there was deficient rain during pre-monsoon and not many farmers could go for two crops. 

For the last couple of days, there have been good showers in parts of South Interior Karnataka as well as in Malnad region. “Any rain is good for farmers. However, as this rain comes with wind and thunderstorm, it may not be in favour of crops that are ready to harvest,” Reddy said.State gets an average of 200 mm rain during pre-monsoon time. This time, forecast for pre-monsoon showers is good till May second week. 

Prof M B Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and former registrar of  University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), said farmers can definitely go for double crop as good pre-monsoon showers are seen. They can take advantage of this, he said.

Prof Gowda, however, said farmers who have already harvested their crops or those going to harvest now are yet to get a better market and money. “If there is no money, how can they invest? The State government should intervene and come to their rescue. They need financial support -- buy their crops grown or give them money so that they can start preparing for crops now,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp