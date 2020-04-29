STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

3,000 flew out from Bengaluru to foreign cities amid lockdown

The airport was fumigated and sanitised before and after each flight. Passengers maintained social distance and had access to sanitisers and masks in the departure terminal.

Published: 29th April 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Extensive disinfection and sanitation drives being conducted across Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday. The 1,55,000-sqmt terminal, airside and landside infrastructure have undergone multiple rounds of deep cleaning | Express

By IANS

BENGALURU: Around 3,000 foreign nationals had left Bengaluru in 22 flights to 17 overseas destinations amid the lockdown, extended to contain the coronavirus spread in Karnataka, the airport operator said, here on Wednesday.

"We facilitated safe transit of around 3,000 foreign nationals in 22 flights to 17 destinations world over during the lockdown," said Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) in a statement.

As a consortium of public and private partners, BIAL operates the Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli, about 40km northeast of this tech city.

"The first repatriation flight was to Frankfurt in Germany on March 31, while Japan Airlines operated three flights to Tokyo and Korean Air one flight to Incheon," it said.

The remaining flights were to Azerbaijan, Baghdad, Cairo, Colombo, Doha, London, Male, Muscat, Paris, Paro, Riyadh, Rome, Stockholm and Tbilisi.

"Evacuation flights to Baku in Azerbaijan, Baghdad in Iraq, Cairo in Egypt, Incheon in South Korea, Paro in Bhutan, Rome in Italy, Stockholm in Sweden and Tbilisi in Georgia were the first operated from Bengaluru," it said.

The airport was fumigated and sanitised before and after each flight. Passengers maintained social distance and had access to sanitisers and masks in the departure terminal.

"The flights were coordinated by the governments of the foreign nationals who were stranded in Bengaluru and other southern Indian cities since the lockdown on March 25 and extended on April 15," it said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic Bangalore International Airport foreign nationals coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp