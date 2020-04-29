Amid lockdown, Metro Phase-II work kicks off 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on the underground line of Metro Phase-II began on Tuesday with the lowering of the nearly 100-tonne cutter head of the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), using a massive crane. The machine, which is being assembled, will bore through the earth between Cantonment Metro Station and Shivaji Nagar Metro Station.

This 1.2-km stretch forms part of the 13.9-km underground line from Nagawara to Dairy Circle, and is part of Reach 6 . L&T, ITD Cementation and Afcons have been contracted for the underground line. BMRCL executive director Hega Reddy told TNIE, “All components of this TBM, named Urja, reached Chennai from China a couple of months ago and were brought to the site in March. Many parts have already been despatched nearly 50 feet underground, but the cutter head is the most crucial component. It could not be lowered earlier due to the lockdown.” Assembling all the parts will take 15 to 20 days, and boring will start after that, he said.

The second TBM from China is now at Shivaji Nagar Metro Station. “In all, nine TBMs are being used for the underground line, with four coming from China. Two reached Bengaluru while two have arrived in Chennai. Each machine costs nearly Rs 70 crore, inclusive of transportation charges,” he said.