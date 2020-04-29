STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM tightens purse strings, no new Innovas 

Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa has ordered for austerity measures to deal with the grim financial situation the state is facing. 

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa has ordered for austerity measures to deal with the grim financial situation the state is facing. In a series of meetings recently, Yediyurappa chalked out measures to tighten spending, and ordered that purchase of 21 Innova Crysta cars for ministers be deferred. 

Renovation of Yediyurappa’s residence Cauvery was completed a month ago, but all other renovations of official residences and offices of ministers and bureaucrats have been put on hold. Those who wanted their homes and offices to be made Vaastu-compliant will have to wait. Ditto with their furniture.

The CM has been encouraging cost-cutting everywhere, and the cabinet, which meets on Thursday, is also likely to pay a lot of attention to the state’s finances. Major projects mentioned in the budget, like irrigation and other projects, have been put on hold and will be taken up when the financial position improves. 

Comments

