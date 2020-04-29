STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Complacency can kill’ 

May 3 is looking a little bright, however hard it is for our economy and for our less fortunate brethren.

Priya Chetty-Rajagopal Managing partner, Multiversal Advisory

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: May 3 is looking a little bright, however hard it is for our economy and for our less fortunate brethren. Perhaps a phased reopening closer to May 15 may be better. But there are a few things to remember. One size doesn’t fit all, be it states, strata, people or industries. We will have to  treat hotspots and vulnerable areas differently. Immunity enhancement is critical.

Perhaps there is a possibility of separating out those people who need to be at physical work places, for example, manufacturing centres and others, and have them tested to see if they have built up antibodies to COVID? They can, therefore, be at work with no fear of either contracting or spreading the disease.

We must also continue to practice social distancing and hygiene, and using masks that we have followed for so long. Since most of us are within our homes, we may have become a little careless with the constant handwashing, wearing masks and distancing that we followed rigorously in the beginning.

With the spike that is expected to happen post the lockdown’s lift, this is going to be an important behavioural change. Most importantly, the paranoia should be retained  as complacency can kill.

The economy is taking  a severe beating as are our livelihoods and agriculture. The constant yo-yo is certainly not increasing confidence in either clients or manufacturers worldwide. Alternate points of view,  increased social security, increased governmental support and relaxation of taxes and interest are important.Through a combination of the lockdown and other genetic and climatic factors, India may well emerge ahead of the rest of the world. 

