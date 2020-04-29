STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress wants economic package for unorganised sector

Siddaramaiah said there are about 21 lakh registered organised workers, 1.32 crore lakh unorganised workers, and also agricultural labourers in the state.

Labourers at work at the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday. There is a demand for an economic package for the unorganised sector | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the black-band protests by cab drivers over the lack of income amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, the Congress in Karnataka has demanded a special economic package for workers in the unorganised sector.KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded that the state government come to the rescue of such workers, who have been left out from the Union government’s relief package for the poor.

Siddaramaiah said there are about 21 lakh registered organised workers, 1.32 crore lakh unorganised workers, and also agricultural labourers in the state. “Among the organised workers, only 12.5 lakh of the 21 lakh are said to be receiving Rs 2,000, that too from the Employees Welfare Fund, while others could not get any money. On the other hand, the unorganised sector workers don’t get any money and are also not getting proper food or ration kits,” he alleged.

Siddaramaiah interacted with the representatives of autorickshaw and cab drivers, street vendors, barbers, and unorganised workers’ organisations, among others, to understand the difficulties they face during the lockdown and the extent of the government help being provided to them.Shivakumar said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government have forgotten all about the workers in the unorganised sector. At least, the state should come to their rescue.”

