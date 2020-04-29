Dose of duty

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr Ishan Capoor

By Vidya Iyengar
BENGALURU: When Dr Ishan Capoor signed up for an MD in respiratory medicine, he couldn’t have imagined that he would be one of the medical professionals at the frontline when the world is confronted with a pandemic. “I wanted to be part of this and help in whatever small way,” says the 32-year-old consultant pulmonologist with Narayana Health, who is now in quarantine. Over the last week, Capoor was stationed at the OPD, screening 20-25 patients daily, with some showing COVID-19 symptoms. “The process was streamlined and based on the symptoms, doctors took a call on the next course of action,” he says. 

Donning Personal Protective Equipment, a typical day lasted from 9am to 5pm with a lunch break nearly towards the close of his duty. With the PPE come a host of challenges, including going long hours without a restroom break. But those were not concerns for Capoor, who was prepared mentally. His parents were supportive too. “I discussed it with them, and they stood by my decision,” he says.

With the virus being asymptomatic, Capoor says you never know what’s coming your way. “But that doesn’t mean that I was really worried at any point. It’s important to stay engaged mentally,” says the doctor who has been staying at the hospital since he started screening patients. He will do so for the next two weeks when his self-quarantine concludes. Now, Capoor has one piece of advice to stay calm: Switch off, and don’t overthink.

