STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fire in Bengaluru HAL scrap yard; no casualty

The factory is located near the airport, used for operating and testing military aircraft.

Published: 29th April 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By IANS

BENGALURU: A massive fire broke out in the scrap yard of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) factory in the city's eastern suburb, an official said on Wednesday. No casualty was reported.

"A fire broke out in the scrap yard of foundry and forge division of our factory earlier in the day due to the presence of magnesium metal in it. The fire has been contained by dry chemical extinguishers," said an official of the defence behemoth in a statement here.

The factory is located near the airport, used for operating and testing military aircraft.

"No damage to property or casualty due to the fire and its clouds of smoke. We are investigating the incident," the official added.

The over 7 decades-old city-based aerospace major designs, develops and makes military aircraft, including fighters and helicopters for the three defence services, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) being its main customer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd bengaluru fire
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp