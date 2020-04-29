STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firm on Friyay

Published: 29th April 2020

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fridays and fun have been synonymous in the corporate world, wherein employees unwind through various activities. And even amid this lockdown, companies are continuing this casual Friday culture through quizzes, virtual lunches and clinking glasses. On Fridays, quiz time on Bollywood trivia and ‘know your teammate’ are played by the employees of Ecolab Digital Centre, a technology development centre. These activities are meant to infuse enthusiasm, and although the excitement of offline socialising cannot be compared to virtual games and activities, they certainly lift the employees’ spirits.

“The pandemic gloom has taken a toll on the global workforce and this has made us realise that we must stay connected with our employees. We try to lighten up the mood by taking part in the online activities organised on Fridays. It is not only fun but also gives an opportunity to know each team member well,” says  Malahar Pinnelli, managing director, Eco Digital Center, India. 

While Fridays also meant catching up over a drink for many, employees of Nagarro, a custom software development company, haven’t missed out on that either. For Shivangi Arora, associate, marketing, it was an enthralling session as ‘Nagarrians’ from across the globe met for a virtual cocktail session and a stand-up comedy programme along with dance and music.

“We’re having our share of fun while working at the same time,” she says. According to Shruti Tandon, associate director, HR, remote working can lead to feelings of loneliness and anxiety which is what these initiatives are trying to combat. “Our Fun Fridays are not limited to celebrating silly days, but they are packed with the action of PUBG battles and scavenger hunts, and fun of meme wars and tagging challenges, all of which have helped maintain a positive environment as well as keep everyone emotionally close,” she says. 

While most offline activities include team lunches or some sort of games, it becomes difficult to schedule group meetings, especially when most of the workforce is on the move. So Ramani Iyer, founder, MD and  chairman, Spykke, a power bank renting service, feels their video engagement activities keep employees better connected. “We realised the pool of talent that our employees have. Hence, we created our team’s handle on social media platforms that help us share video content to engage not only fellow teammates but other online communities. From creating an original rap music video called ‘Corona Rokona’ to trending TikTok videos, the content shows our stakeholders the people behind the brand,” she says.

In the offline routine, bringing employees from across was a challenge due to the travel involved. However, Sagar Chabbria, Spykke city manager, points out that they are now able to collaborate with peers in different cities. “It is fun when you bring in cultures from various parts of the country, add some talent, and serve it on a platform like TikTok and Instagram. We may just collaborate with popular artistes for our next Fun Friday project,” he says.

