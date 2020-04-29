Got fever? Don’t enter: Apartment complex association tells residents

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fear of the spread of Covid-19 has led some apartment complexes to not just seal off their respective premises, but also bar entry to residents if thermal scanners record their temperature to be over 38 degrees Celsius.At an apartment complex in Jakkur, the welfare association sent out a message to its residents, stating, “The security would check the body temperature of every one entering the premises. Security is instructed to stop anyone from entering inside, if the temperature is above 100.4 degrees Farenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Those stopped will have to produce a Covid test certificate before they are allowed.”

Kusuma, (name changed), a resident of that complex, said, “If someone is ill, the first thing the office does is to send them home. How will it work, if we are not allowed inside our own homes? For a normal fever, getting a Covid certificate only puts a lot of pressure and the reports take at least 48 hours to arrive.”

Alok G, the president of the apartment’s association defended the statement, saying, “If a person has fever, he will get a prescription and that is what is being asked for. It is only to take an extra precautionary measure that there are no cases and the entire complex of 238 families is not quarantined. The purpose is to isolate and safeguard all the people.”

In another case, an apartment complex on Mysuru Road has been completely sealed off. A message was also sent to the residents who, since the beginning of the lockdown, have not stepped out. The association has, however, made arrangements for the residents to get all supplies, including medicines.Meanwhile, at an apartment complex in Koramanagala, the entry of maids was allowed from April 28, on the condition that they stay at the homes of the owners and not return to their own homes for the next 15 days (similar to quarantine).

Muralidhar Rao, vice-president, Bengaluru Apartment Federation, said the decision of safety of the residents was left to the apartment complexes in coordination with the jurisdictional police.

There are over 700 member complexes and over 23 clusters across Bengaluru.